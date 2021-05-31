Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

Ukraine must proceed from its national interests in relations with Belarus, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The situation is not easy [in Belarus] both politically and economically, and in terms of security. Therefore we must approach this issue solely from the interests of our state. Any normal, adequate Ukrainian official and civil servant must always act in the interests of their state," Razumkov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

See more: Ukraine closes skies to Belarusian-registered aircraft. INFOGRAPHICS