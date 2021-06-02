Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine five times

Over the past day, June 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and easel antitank grenade launchers at Ukrainian positions near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk); small arms – in the suburbs of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the enemy's shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Zelenskyi proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

As of 07:00 on June 2, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian military continue to control the situation in the JFO area.