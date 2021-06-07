Ukraine reports 535 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 535 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,215,052, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 535 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of June 7, 2021. Among them are 30 children and 61 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 33 COVID-related deaths, 601 hospitalizations and 1,743 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on June 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,215,052 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,094,971 have recovered and 51,215 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (87), Mykolaiv region (78), Kyiv region (52), Dnipropetrovsk region (47), and Rivne region (42).