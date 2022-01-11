Ukraine reports 5,429 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 5,429 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 5,429 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 306 cases in children and 168 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on January 10, 2022," the report reads.

According to the report, 219 COVID-related deaths, 915 hospitalizations, and 7,761 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,709,547 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,522,547 have recovered, and 97,544 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,995,958 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 1,969 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 9.