ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8607 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
2 776 38

COVID in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 1,969 Jan 9

COVID in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 1,969 Jan 9

Over the past 24 hours, 1,969 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of January 9, a total of 1,969 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine (94 involving children and 41 – medics)," the statement reads.

Also for the past 24 hours, 1,064 persons were hospitalized. Also, 86 fatalities were reported, as well as 3,517 recoveries.

Read more: Ukraine reports 4,571 new COVID-19 cases

Throughout the entire pandemic period, Ukraine reported 3,704,442 COVID-19 cases, 3,514,786 recoveries, and 97,325 corona-related deaths. A total of 16,966,846 PCR tests have been run.

Ministry of Health (397) statistics (538) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 