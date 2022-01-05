Ukraine reports 4,571 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 4,571 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 4,571 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 210 cases in children and 112 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on January 4, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 273 COVID-related deaths, 1,366 hospitalizations, and 8,439 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,682,659 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,491,793 have recovered, and 96,709 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,865,938 PCR tests have been performed.