Zelenskyi: National currency is strengthening
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has stated that the situation on the Ukrainian market has stabilized and the hryvnia is strengthening.
As reported by Censor.NET.
He said this at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.
"As to the hryvnia. We have managed to keep the situation under control despite panic […]. We have taken many different steps, stabilized the hryvnia and calmed markets," Zelenskyi said.
The President stressed that today one can see that "the national currency is strengthening."
As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine on Wednesday, February 2, strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 14 kopecks to UAH 28.318 per U.S. dollar.
