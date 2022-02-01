Zelenskyi Initiates Termination Of Conscription For Military Service From 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop a bill providing for the termination of conscription for military service from 2024.

Censor.NET reports citing the decree №36/2022.

"The introduction of a model of an intensive system of military training as a possible alternative form of military service and the termination of the conscription of Ukrainian citizens for military service from January 1, 2024," the decree says.

The Cabinet of Ministers was also instructed to amend the Law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2022", providing funding for a gradual increase in the monetary support of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Besides, the Government was instructed to provide for a phased increase in the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the period from 2022 to 2025 by 100,000 people to increase the defense capabilities of the state.