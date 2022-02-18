Ukraine not planning any offensive operations in Donbas - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has refuted reports by Russian propaganda about Kyiv allegedly planning to carry out offensive operations or acts of sabotage at chemical plants in eastern Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We categorically refute Russian disinformation reports on Ukraine's alleged offensive operations or acts of sabotage in chemical production facilities. Ukraine does not conduct or plan any such actions in the Donbas. We are fully committed to diplomatic conflict resolution only," Kuleba said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on February 18 that Ukraine does not intend to take any military action against certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions or Crimea, as it saves the lives of its citizens.

Read more: No pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine border - Reznikov