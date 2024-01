A subversive reconnaissance unit has shot up a family with three children, the parents and one child have been killed.

"Her name was Polina, she was a 4-grader at School 24 of Kyiv. In the morning today (posted on the night of February 26th) she and her parents were shot dead on Teliha Street by a russian subversive reconnaissance unit. Polina’s sister is in an Intensive Care Unit of Kyiv Hospital 17, her brother is in Kyiv Children’s Hospital.

