Russian military bombs Sumy

The Russian military began bombing the suburbs of Sumy at about 6 p.m. on Thursday.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by Ukrainian Pravda with reference to the Facebook page of the head of the regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

They are destroying civilians. They are no longer Putin. Putin is a mad dwarf. And today ordinary Russians are killing our children, the elderly. They are just destroying our country. For no reason. It is not clear why. ".

Zhyvytskyi noted that the entire Sumy region is now a territory of hell, which is being destroyed by Russian troops.

The question of how to evacuate people from the city is currently being resolved, because in a day's apartment buildings "will turn into a cold stone trap without water, light and electricity."

The head of the regional state administration also said that there is no heating or electricity in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.