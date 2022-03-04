Yermak spoke about possible Kremlin plans

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that Russia will either force Ukraine to capitulate or burn everything to the ground.

Censor.NET reports citing New York Times.

"This is Moscow's way of war. Mr Putin's forces will continue to terrorize the country to encourage capitulation. If they fail, they will burn everything," he said.

According to him, the Kremlin is considering only two options: surrender or complete destruction.

"However, things are not going as planned for Russia. Every day Ukrainians oppose Russian soldiers by blocking tanks with their bodies. Russian troops are experiencing fierce resistance from both the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the citizens of Ukraine," Yermak said.

Read more: Threat of Belarus' invasion of Ukraine has not yet been confirmed, - Podoliak