ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15794 visitors online
News IncidentsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
10 970 22
Russian Army (6167) war (20121) Mykhailo Podoliak (47)

Podoliak about Russian army: Barbarians who do not know how to fight, but perfectly able to kill civilians

News Censor.NET Incidents War in Ukraine

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak called the Russian army barbarians who do not know how to fight against the Ukrainian army, but are perfectly able to kill civilians.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Barbarians of the 21st century. The Russian Federation damaged or destroyed 202 schools, 34 hospitals, over 1,500 residential buildings, including apartment buildings. Over 900 of our settlements are complete without electricity, water, heat. The Russian army does not know how to fight against our army. But it knows how to kill civilians," Podoliak said.

Read more: Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 