300 Russians expressed desire to renounce Russian citizenship

Since February 24, the State Migration Service of Ukraine has received more than 300 applications from Russians living in Ukraine who want to renounce Russian citizenship.

Anton Gerashchenko writes about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"They are ashamed and bitter about what Russia has become.

All submitted applications will be satisfied after the relevant inspection," Anton Gerashchenko said after a conversation with the head of the State Migration Service Natalia Naumenko.

"Ukraine must give asylum and citizenship to all Russians who have publicly condemned Putin's fascist regime and wanted to live, protect and help Ukraine in all ways," Gerashchenko added.

Watch more: Bayraktar destroyed Russian Buk SAM. VIDEO