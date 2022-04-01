Russian occupiers left Hostomel almost without fight

A serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Hostomel was currently occupied and that the Russian occupiers had left the city almost without a fight, "like Putin's scoundrels."

This was reported by Censor.NET.

I solemnly want to declare that Hostomel is now unoccupied and we will go there in the near future. The Muscovites left Hostomel almost without a fight. They, of course, suffered losses there. But the Russian soldiers go nah#y and throw theirs. This is a fact that has been verified by Ukrainian soldiers. We will win! Glory to Ukraine!

"We know that the Muscovites left the city of Hostomel, they are not there now. They left like scared hares, almost without a fight. Of course, we ironed them well, but they left like a scumbag of Putin, and I think we will soon we will drive abroad completely, from all over Ukraine, and we will press them in Donbas, and Crimea will be ours, and we will take revenge for every one killed in this war. Russian boots," the Ukrainian soldier added.

