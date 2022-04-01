Residents of Ivankiv in Kyiv region welcome liberation from occupiers. PHOTO

The city of Ivankiv in the Kyiv region came under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the photo was published by Denys Kazansky.

"Shocking footage. Banderites and fascists come to the village of Ivankiv after his denazification", he joked, posting photos of happy locals.

