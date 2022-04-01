Velyka Dymerka in Kyiv region was liberated. VIDEO&PHOTOS
After releasing Velyka Dymerka in the Kyiv region, the defenders of Ukraine found the occupiers' dugouts there with abandoned documents and things.
The journalist Andrey Tsaplienko writes about it in the telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.
He published photos of the dugouts abandoned by the occupiers, in which they left their documents and belongings.
