News World
Two explosions erupted near Belgorod near border with Ukraine

News

бєлгород

Two explosions erupted near Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine. They came days after Russian authorities accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of striking an oil depot.

As reported byCensor.NET, this was informed by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Reuters.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions were so powerful that the windows in the houses in Belgorod were shaking.

According to the head of the Yakovlev city district Oleg Medvedev, the incident occurred in Tomarivka.

Read more: Ministry of Defense on explosions at Belgorod oil depot: we do not confirm or deny Ukraine's involvement

"The sound of an explosion was heard, debris fell to the ground. As expected, the street was fenced off, and emergency services were called. The wreckage was inspected - they are not dangerous, they were taken away. The fences are already being removed. Traffic will be fully restored soon. There are no casualties or damage, "he said.

