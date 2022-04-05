Zelensky: Hungarian PM must choose between Russia, rest of world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will have to choose "between Russia and the rest of the world."

As reported by Censor.NET.

In an interview with Ukrainian journalists aired on Tuesday as part of the all-Ukrainian telethon, he said that "he will have to choose between Russia and the rest of the world. He may say that I choose Hungary, but Hungary is part of the rest of the world."

Zelensky said he had repeatedly invited Orban to meet.

"I wanted to find a relationship with him, I called him, invited him to a meeting, offered to meet with him. He was afraid, I'm sure of it. He might take offense at me and say, 'I'm not afraid of anyone.' He is afraid of the influence of the Russian Federation on his state. This influence exists, whether he likes it or not," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he is sure that the people of Hungary view Ukrainians positively.