Fiercest fights proceed in southwest of Luhansk region, enemy resumed attack in Mariupol, - Arestovych

The fiercest battles of the Ukrainian defense forces with Russian troops continue in the southwest Luhansk region, in the area of ​​Operation Allied Forces, the enemy also resumed the offensive in Mariupol.

This was announced by the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovich during the briefing at the President's Office on Thursday, as reported by Censor.NET

"The fiercest fighting continues in the south-west of Luhansk region: Rubizhne, Popasna, Severodonetsk - these are the areas where our troops hold the defense, go on counterattacks, stop the enemy in a very difficult situation. Also the zone of operation of the combined forces, where the enemy is developing an offensive from Izyum to the south in the direction of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk and trying to attack along the line Vugledar-Marinka. This is an attempt to surround our troops, "Arestovich said.





Also, according to him, the enemy resumed the next one in Mariupol.

"Our troops are being held. The military-political leadership of Ukraine is assisting the defenders and residents of Mariupol, given the operational capabilities and the situation," he said.

Today, as Arestovich noted, 2.5 of the 9 operational areas of the Russian offensive have remained since the beginning of the war. "This is the Joint Forces Operation zone, Luhansk region, Mariupol and Kherson region, where the enemy tried to attack until recently, now he is there in defense," the adviser to the head of the President's Office concluded.