Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 191 children have died and more than 349 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of April 13, 2022, more than 540 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. At the same time, 191 children died and more than 349 received injuries of varying severity.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 113, Kyiv - 102, Kharkiv - 79, Chernihiv - 54, Mykolaiv - 40, Kherson - 38, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhia - 23, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

The burnt bodies of a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were found during the recording of criminal offenses committed by the occupiers on the territory of Borodyanka village and Korolivka village, Kyiv region.

On April 11, the Russian armed forces fired on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv. A one-and-a-half-month-old child and a 12-year-old teenager died. Another 4 children aged 1, 4, 5, and 9 were injured.

On April 11, in the Kherson region, as a result of a shell hitting a residential building, a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured.

Due to the massive bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 957 educational institutions were damaged, 88 of them were completely destroyed.