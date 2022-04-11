Occupiers are using children to reconnoiter Ukrainian positions, - Security Service of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers are using underage Ukrainians to reconnoiter our military positions.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine. The special services ask parents to be vigilant about the correspondence and contacts of their sons and daughters, Censor.NET informs.

In Kharkiv, the occupiers established contact with a minor through a Telegram messenger. The Russians promised to pay for information about the positions of the Armed Forces in the city.

In the Luhansk region, two Russian soldiers acted not through a messenger, but directly - offered the 16-year-old money in exchange for information about the location and routes of Ukrainian troops. The boy was frightened, but the occupiers "calmed him down": they say you are a minor, you will be fine.

Due to the intervention of Ukrainian security forces, the guys did not have time to pass information to the enemy, said the SSU.

The SSU reminded that criminal liability in Ukraine occurs when a person reaches 16 years of age, and in some cases - from 14 years.