Ukrainian soldiers destroyed enemy ammunition depot in Luhansk region. VIDEO

The artillery of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed the enemy field ammunition depot in the Luhansk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was recorded by a Ukrainian drone.

Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19.5 thousand people, 154 aircraft, 137 helicopters, 725 tanks and 1,923 armored vehicles.

