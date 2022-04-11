Ukrainian soldiers destroyed enemy ammunition depot in Luhansk region. VIDEO
The artillery of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed the enemy field ammunition depot in the Luhansk region.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was recorded by a Ukrainian drone.
