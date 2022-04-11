Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19.5 thousand people, 154 aircraft, 137 helicopters, 725 tanks and 1,923 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 11, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 19.5 thousand people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, informs Censor.NET.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 11.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 19,500 people,

tanks - 725 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1923 units,

artillery systems - 347 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 111 units,

air defense systems - 55 units,

aircraft - 154 units,

helicopters - 137 units,

automotive equipment - 1387 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level- 112,

special equipment - 25,

launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.