Donbass is Russia's main target - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian occupiers are seeking to destroy Donbass in the first place.

"During the 50 days of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, they showed that Donbass is the main target for Russia. Exactly Donbass is what Russia wants to destroy in the first place. Exactly Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russian troops are destroying it as if they want only stones to be left behind. And that there would be no people left there at all.

They forcibly remove the citizens of these regions to their army. They throw it into the worst battles. Literally head-on in our defenses. They are destroying the towns and villages of Donbass. They burn everything that endured 8 years of war," Zelensky emphasized.

