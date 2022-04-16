ENG
Putin ordered Air Force to destroy Starlink satellites belonging to Mask - Medvedev

The Russians say that the guidance and adjustment of fire on the cruiser "Moscow" was carried out with the help of a group of Starlink satellites.

This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry MedvedevCensor.NET informs.

Dmitry Medvedev said that Putin had ordered the destruction of the group of Starlink satellites located over the territory of the Russian Federation, the area of the special military operation and the Black Sea basin.

"Russia is not militarizing space, but it will not allow others to do so," Medvedev said.

