In Nova Kakhovka - shootings between Russian military and "mobilized" from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, - Kim

The military armies of the Russian Federation and those "mobilized" from the occupied Donbas staged a shooting in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka.

The head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim reported about it, informs Censor.NET

"Yesterday in Nova Kakhovka there was a firefight between the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and the Russian military or the Rosguard, I don't know for sure. I don't know who to "support" in this situation," Kim said.

He added that now Russia is recruiting only "the fallen" to take part in the war in Ukraine. These soldiers are looting without even reaching their destination - just in their units.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine currently don't allow Russian troops to implement plan to attack Donbas, - Maliar

