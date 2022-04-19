Turkey will continue to fight for peace in Ukraine despite stalled negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv,- Erdogan

Turkey will continue to make all necessary efforts to end hostilities in Ukraine and achieve sustainable peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Anadolu.

"Achieving a ceasefire and then a lasting peace between our two neighbors would be one of the best things done in the name of humanity," he emphasized.

He regretted that attacks on civilians in Ukraine had stalled the successful progress of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv with the help of Ankara.

"The sides have made tangible progress in the negotiations, but the footage from Bucha and Irpen and the use of civilians from Kramatorsk as targets overshadow our efforts," Erdogan said.

According to him, Turkey will continue its efforts to achieve a "satisfactory for the parties and the international community" result of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul.

