Britain will provide additional military aid to Ukraine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a telephone conversation assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of his readiness to provide additional military assistance. The head of the British government added that London would provide Kyiv with economic and humanitarian support.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Sky News.

Johnson's representative confirmed that the Prime Minister and Zelensky had a telephone conversation today. During the conversation, the Head of the British government stated his commitment to strengthening Ukraine.

"He (Johnson - ed.) confirmed that the UK will continue to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance to give the Ukrainians the weapons they need for defense," the newspaper quoted the British Prime Minister's representative as saying.

Also during the conversation, Johnson offered Ukraine permanent economic and humanitarian support from the UK.

