Another Russian drone was destroyed over Odessa, - RMA
Another Russian drone was destroyed in the sky over Odessa.
The spokesman of the Odessa regional military administration Sergey Bratchuk reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
"Odesa. Another enemy drone of the type "Forpos" followed the Russian ship. Thank you air defense!", - he said.
