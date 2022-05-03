ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12365 visitors online
News War
1 671 1

Another Russian drone was destroyed over Odessa, - RMA

безпілотник

Another Russian drone was destroyed in the sky over Odessa.

The spokesman of the Odessa regional military administration Sergey Bratchuk reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Odesa. Another enemy drone of the type "Forpos" followed the Russian ship. Thank you air defense!", - he said.

Watch more: Consequences of occupiers' missile strike on Odessa. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) drone (1688) Odesa (931) Russia (11989)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 