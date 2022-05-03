ENG
With rocket attacks Russia is trying to expel its powerlessness, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenski stated that there is no special military target in Russia yet.

He stated this in video message, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Various Ukrainian cities today have once again become targets for Russian missiles and strikes. Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Odessa. This scale of shelling today clearly shows that Russia does not have any special military target.

To strike at Zakarpattia. What can this give Russia? They are trying to take out their powerlessness, because Ukraine is beyond their power," the President stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, so far Russia can burn down a children's attraction in a park in Kharkiv, or destroy some bridge, a warehouse with grain, or an apartment building with people.

