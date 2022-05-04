ENG
News War
Rashists shelled Dnipro city center. VIDEO

Russian occupiers shelled the city of Dnipro.

This was stated by mayor Borys Filatov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Shelling right in the center of the Dnipro. Do NOT come out of shelters! We are waiting for official information from the military administration," the message stated.

