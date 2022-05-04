Russian troops fired on Slavyansk, multi-story housing and school were damaged. PHOTO

Russian troops fired on Slavyansk, Donetsk region.

The head of the Slovyansk city military-civil administration Vadym Lyakh reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"The morning of May 4 turned out to be bad for Slovyansk. It flew to several neighborhoods at once. Multi-story residential buildings and a school were damaged. Fortunately, the victims were avoided," he said.

"We are currently investigating the amount of damage. Public utilities are going to the scene to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. I suggest residents think again about the evacuation," - sums up Lyakh.

