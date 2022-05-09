ENG
Belarusian volunteers liquidated Russian sniper and took another one captive

Belarusian volunteers from the Kastus Kalinovsky Battalion eliminated one Russian sniper and took another captive.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated on the Facebook page of Battalion.

"What do our guys do at the front? Catching Russian snipers!"

Yesterday, when two snipers were arrested, one chose the 'Kabzon concert' and the other surrendered to prison - and gave up 'everything and everyone'!", the report noted.

