ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16861 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
27 556 37
Russian Army (6158) war (20090) Lysychansk (89) Luhansk region (1197) Severodonetsk (164) Haidai_ (328)

Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai. PHOTO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Defenders of Ukraine pushed orcs in the direction of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Severodonetsk is Ukraine. The Armed Forces pushed the orcs in the direction of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway. The racists are still in the hotel in the regional center among the mountains of corpses of their orcs. They storm the city, the fighting goes on without stopping. The attacks in Borivskyi and Bobrovo were repulsed - the Russians retreated to their former positions," Haidai said.

Also, according to him, the Ukrainian defenders were successful in the direction of the "road of life", the Russians were repulsed and pushed.

Read more: Severodonetsk under Ukrainian flag, orcs have not advanced beyond "Mir" hotel, - Haidai

Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 01
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 02
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 03
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 04
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 05
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 06
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 07
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 08
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 09
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 10
Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai 11

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 