Armed Forces pushed occupiers in direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, - Haidai. PHOTO

Defenders of Ukraine pushed orcs in the direction of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Severodonetsk is Ukraine. The Armed Forces pushed the orcs in the direction of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway. The racists are still in the hotel in the regional center among the mountains of corpses of their orcs. They storm the city, the fighting goes on without stopping. The attacks in Borivskyi and Bobrovo were repulsed - the Russians retreated to their former positions," Haidai said.

Also, according to him, the Ukrainian defenders were successful in the direction of the "road of life", the Russians were repulsed and pushed.

Read more: Severodonetsk under Ukrainian flag, orcs have not advanced beyond "Mir" hotel, - Haidai





















