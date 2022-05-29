ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4770 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
9 011 19
war (20090) Melitopol (210) meeting (155) occupation (1571)

Residents of occupied Melitopol went to rally again

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

мелітополь

A pro-Ukrainian rally was held in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication "Ria-Melitopol".

The publication previously reported on the planning of a pro-Ukrainian rally on May 29.

Today, several dozen patriots gathered in the city park with improvised posters, flags and yellow and blue ribbons.

See more: Vinnytsia took leave of nine KORD members who died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

"Thus, Melitopol residents have once again proved that they are not ready to give up and believe in the immediate release of Melitopol from the Armed Forces," the statement said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 