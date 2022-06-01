Occupiers control 70% of Severodonetsk, - Haidai

Some Ukrainian troops moved to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions. Another part - continues fighting inside Severodonetsk.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Racists control 70% of Severodonetsk... Lysychansk is completely under Ukrainian control. All free settlements of the Luhansk region are constantly under fire," the head of the RMA said.

Also, Haidai added, the evacuation is currently suspended.

"Humanitarian cargoes cannot be imported to Severodonetsk (the hospital has a sufficient amount of medicines and other medical supplies, humanitarian headquarters have stocks of food - this may be enough for a while). Winning is not fast, but it will definitely be! We believe in the Armed Forces! We are fighting for every settlement in the Luhansk region! We are waiting for Western weapons and preparing for de-occupation! "- summed up the head of the RMA.

