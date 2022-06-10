There was exchange of 11 prisoners - Kim

Ukraine and Russia exchanged 11 prisoners. In particular the head of one of communities of Mykolaiv region was released from captivity.

The head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Today there were 11 exchanges thanks to the headquarters for work with prisoners ... Our head of amalgamated territorial community Pilipenko was detained for two months. We held negotiations for a long time ... He is already here," he said.

Kim added that information about the exchange had not been made public so that the operation could be successful.

