News is really good, - Zelensky about third "Ramstein"

The results of the Ramstein meeting brought great news. Ukraine expects to increase aid to its partners.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky in his video appeal on June 15.

He noted that Kyiv received a clear signal of permanent defense support.

"There is a lot of news today about the third "Ramstein" meeting. The news is really good. We expect an increase in support. There is a clear signal that defense support for Ukraine will be permanent," Zelensky said.

Recall, American President Joe Biden called Zelensky and announced a package of benefits for 1 billion dollars.

