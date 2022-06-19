Last night 32 people were evacuated from Luhansk region, - Haidai

During Saturday, June 18, 32 residents of Lysychansk, Privillya and nearby villages were evacuated.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Telegram.

The destructive face of the "Russian world" in Lysychansk is growing. The enemy is destroying high-rise buildings, private estates, people are dying on the streets and in bomb shelters. Many left in March-April. And those who remained want to get to peaceful regions of Ukraine. So, on June 18, during the distribution of food and hygiene products, the region's law enforcement officers were approached by citizens who were ready to leave. The police took them to the evacuation vehicle.I n total, during the day, police, rescuers, representatives of the military administration and volunteers managed to evacuate 32 residents of Lysychansk, Privillya and nearby villages," Haidai wrote.

See more: We are fighting for Severodonetsk, enemy is pressing from Popasna, - Haidai. PHOTOS