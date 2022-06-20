Occupiers deployed C-300 anti-aircraft missile system in Bryansk region, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers have deployed a division of the C-300 anti-aircraft missile system near the border with Ukraine. In addition, last night the enemy increased the activity of combat aircraft.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on June 20 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and seventeenth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas has not changed significantly.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups from the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District and airborne units to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In the Bryansk region, the enemy deployed an anti-aircraft missile division C-300V4.

In addition, the Russian aggressor carried out artillery shelling in the area of ​​the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy launched an air strike and carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Tymofiyivka and Morozova Dolyna.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on preventing the Defense Forces from advancing to the State Border of Ukraine. The enemy fired intensively at the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prokhody, Dementiivka, Petrivka, Verkhniy Saltiv, Rubizhne, and the outskirts of Kharkiv.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of Chepil, Pryshyb, Protopopivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dibrivne, Vernopillya, Mayak, Kurulka, Bogorodichne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillya and Dolyna.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. Intensive use of aviation.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired artillery and rocket-propelled grenades at the settlements of Lysychansk, Syrotyne, Voronove, Borivske, Bila Hora, Ustynivka, Myrna Dolyna, and Toshkivka and struck Su-25s near Biloyi Hory and Myrnoyi Dolyny. Fighting continues to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, during the day, the enemy fired artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of Orikhove, Zolote-3, Mykolayivka, Berestove, Belogorovka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Klinove, Zaitsevo and New York. The enemy launched an air strike near Yakovlevka and rocket attacks near Travneve, Dolomitne, Zaitsev and New York.

In the Lyman, Avdiiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy is trying to prevent the regrouping of units of our troops. They fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of settlements Kalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Zhelanne, Tonenke, Severnye, Orlivka, Semenivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Netaylove, Vodyane, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Velyka Novoselka, Vremivka, Olhivske, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Kamyanske.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched an air strike with two Su-25 aircraft near the village of Pryshib and a missile strike near the village of Mayaki.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy struck Su-25 aircraft in the areas of Shevchenko and Vugledar.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on maintaining the occupied borders and preventing the advance of our troops. They did not take active actions. They carried out artillery and jet artillery fire in the areas of Chervonyi Yar, Murakhivka, Kalynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Kvitneve, Polyana, Chervona Dolyna, Shiroke, Blagodatne, Zorya and Lupareve.

In the Black and Azov Seas, the main focus of the enemy's naval group is on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

5 sea-based cruise missile carriers are kept ready to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue.