Occupants shelled Sumy region, 2 people killed, 7 wounded - RMA

Russian occupiers fired on Bilopillya, Krasnopillya, Velykopysarivska and Khotyn communities in Sumy region, two people were killed and seven others were injured in the shelling.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the Head of Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"Bilopillya community: about ten in the morning there was an attempted bombardment from an enemy drone. But our defenders destroyed it! Around 18:30 there was an exchange of fire with the Russians on the border. One person was wounded," Zhivitsky wrote in a telegram channel on Wednesday night.

In addition, the occupants shelled the Krasnopillya community "from 11 to 12, and then about halfway through the first day, the Russians fired mortars (20 shots) and rocket artillery and SAU, 25 and 47 parishes, respectively. At half past two, a hostile drone dropped an explosive device. One person was killed and three were wounded."

"Velykopysarivska community: at half past three the Russians opened mortar fire, three flights, and immediately after that they fired 10 rocket-propelled grenades from the territory of Russia. The house of civilians and a civilian building were damaged. After 8 pm the Russians fired four more missiles. One man was killed and four were injured, "the RMA chairman also wrote.

There were 14 mortar shots in the Khotyn community at about 5 p.m. "and three more in half an hour (IF-U shots)." There are no casualties or damage.

