Russian hackers attacked DTEK in attempt to destabilize energy system

DTEK recorded a cyber attack on the group's IT infrastructure from the Russian Federation.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by рress service of DTEK.

"The purpose of the attackers is to disrupt the technological processes of generation and distribution companies and blow up Ukraine's energy security, as well as to spread deliberately false information about the companies' operations and, as a consequence, leave Ukrainian consumers without power supply," the statement reads.

DTEK explains the hacker attack by the Russian Federation as a reaction of the aggressor country to the pro-Ukrainian position of the company and its shareholder.

"The particular activity of the enemy to attack DTEK facilities is explained by the tough and proactive position of the company owner Rinat Akhmetov regarding Russia's barbaric war against Ukraine, large-scale assistance to the Ukrainian army and support for Ukrainians," DTEK said.

The company cooperates with Ukrainian competent services and Ukraine's international partners on cyber security issues.

"DTEK makes every effort to ensure the stable operation of Ukraine's energy system during the war and to guarantee uninterrupted power supply to Ukrainian consumers," the company said.