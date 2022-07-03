Largest shelling of Sloviansk in recent times. Racists hit city with anti-aircraft guns. Many were killed and wounded, - Mayor Lyakh. VIDEO
Today, July 3, the Russian occupying forces once again attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Lyakh.
"Mass shelling of Sloviansk from MLRS. The largest in recent times. Many killed and wounded. We are holding on. We are together," the message reads.
Vadym Lyakh noted that about 15 fires were recorded in the city. The final information on the number of injured and dead is being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password