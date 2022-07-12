Poland is ready to teach Ukrainian sappers, - Defense Minister Blaszczak

Heads of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and the Republic of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak discussed projects related to supply and maintenance of artillery, as well as training of the Ukrainian military.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twiiter of Ukrainian Minister.

"I had the honor of hosting a good friend of Ukraine, Mariusz Blaszczak. We discussed a series of projects related to artillery supply and maintenance, military training and the like," Reznikov wrote.

According to Polіsh radio, Blaszczak emphasized that peace in Ukraine is also in Poland's interest.

"We also talked about the possibility of training the Ukrainian military in Poland. Sappers can be trained, we all know very well that the Russians have left mines on occupied Ukrainian territory, so they need to be removed. We are ready to train the Ukrainian military to be able to clear these territories," Blaszczak said.

Read more: Zelensky submitted to Council draft law on legal and social guarantees for Poles in Ukraine

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense emphasized that the value of the aid provided to Ukraine already exceeded 700 million dollars. Among other things, weapons of Polish origin have been transferred: Piorun portable anti-aircraft systems and "Krab" howitzers, as well as about 250 tanks.