Enemy tried to attack Kharkiv. Armed Forces repulsed enemy near Dovgenky, forcing him to retreat with losses, - Synehubiv

The terror of the civilian population of Kharkiv Region by the Russian occupiers continues.

Oleg Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, yesterday the enemy shelled the Industrial and Nemyshlyan districts of Kharkiv, and as a result of which 5 people were injured. Now they are in the hospital and receiving all the necessary help, their condition is stable, and there is no threat to life.

"The Russians inflicted constant artillery strikes on populated areas of the Kharkiv, Bogodukhiv, Izyum, and Chuguyiv districts of the region. Private houses and commercial buildings were damaged," the report says.

Synehubiv also informs that 5 civilians were wounded by Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region during the day: 2 people in the Kharkiv district, 1 person in Bogodukhivskyi, and 2 people in Izyumskyi. Unfortunately, a 55-year-old man died in Slatina, Kharkiv district.

Active hostilities continue on the territory of the region. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is focused on the defense of the held positions. In the Izyum region, the occupiers led an assault in the direction of Dovgenki. Our defenders repulsed the enemy, forcing them to retreat with losses," the head of the region summarizes.