Russians shelled Velika Kostromka and Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

The Russians shelled the Kryvorizkyi district at night and in the morning.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk military administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this in a telegram.

"The Russian horde shelled the Kryvorizkyi district at night and in the morning. The Zelenodolsk community came under fire. The enemy deliberately hit populated areas - the villages of Velyka Kostromka and Zelenodolsk," the message says.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

Read more: Number of victims of shelling in Kryvyi Rih increased to two, 20-year-old girl died in hospital