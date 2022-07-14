Russians shelled Velika Kostromka and Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko
The Russians shelled the Kryvorizkyi district at night and in the morning.
As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk military administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this in a telegram.
"The Russian horde shelled the Kryvorizkyi district at night and in the morning. The Zelenodolsk community came under fire. The enemy deliberately hit populated areas - the villages of Velyka Kostromka and Zelenodolsk," the message says.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.
