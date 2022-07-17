Zelenskyi removed Bakanov from duties of SSU head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi removed Ivan Bakanov from the duties of SBU head

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in presidential decree No. 499/2022 of July 17, which is posted on the website of the Head of State.

The text of the decree reads: "In accordance with Article 47 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved by the Law of Ukraine dated March 24, 1999 No. 551-XIV, remove Ivan Gennadiyovych BAKANOV from the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine"