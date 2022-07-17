Zelenskyi removed Bakanov from duties of SSU head
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi removed Ivan Bakanov from the duties of SBU head
As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in presidential decree No. 499/2022 of July 17, which is posted on the website of the Head of State.
The text of the decree reads: "In accordance with Article 47 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved by the Law of Ukraine dated March 24, 1999 No. 551-XIV, remove Ivan Gennadiyovych BAKANOV from the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine"
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password