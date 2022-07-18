Ukraine has officially completed ratification of Istanbul Convention

Ukraine officially completed the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, handing over the relevant documents to the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Bjorn Berge.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Mariya Pejchynovych-Burych welcomed this fact.

She wrote on Twitter: "I warmly welcome Ukraine's submission today of the document on ratification of the Istanbul Convention. Ukraine is the 36th state party to this landmark treaty."

The document will enter into force on November 1, 2022.

