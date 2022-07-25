German ministers Fazer and Heil arrived on visit to Kyiv

Minister of Internal Affairs Nancy Faser and Minister of Social Affairs Hubertus Heil arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

This is reported by Spiegel, Censor.NET reports.

At the beginning of their trip, the politicians wanted to visit the war-torn city of Irpin in the morning.

For Faser and Hail, this is the first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

In addition to the visit to Irpin, they are also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian politicians, in particular, Fazer's colleague Denys Monastyrskyi, Chief of Civil Defense Serhii Kruk, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko, Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovich and Mayor of Kyiv Vitaly Klitschko.

